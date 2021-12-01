Blinken, NATO Chief Stress Continued Talks to Support Ukraine Against Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed the importance of continuing consultations regarding support for Ukraine against what he described is "Russian aggression," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken met today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Riga, Latvia... The Secretary and Secretary General also discussed the importance of continued consultation and Alliance unity on issues including support for Ukraine against Russian aggression," the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.