Blinken Regrets Meeting Between Austin, Chinese Counterpart Did Not Go Forward

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed regret on Wednesday that the meeting that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sought did not go forward with his Chinese counterpart.

"It's regrettable that the meeting that Secretary Austin sought did not go forward with his Chinese counterpart," Blinken said during a press conference with EU-US Trade and Technology Council co-chairs in Lulea, Sweden.