UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Not Anticipating Big Breakthroughs During Meeting With Lavrov In Geneva

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Blinken Says Not Anticipating Big Breakthroughs During Meeting With Lavrov in Geneva

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he does not expect big breakthroughs on the Ukrainian crisis and security issues during his upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which is to be held in Geneva on Friday.

"I don't anticipate any breakthroughs," Blinken told the German tv channel ZDF, when asked about the expected results of the meeting.

At the same time, he noted that many intensive talks with Russia have been held lately. According to the politician, participants had the opportunity to discuss the results of the consultations, and the forthcoming meeting with Lavrov will show what conclusions the parties reached.

"At least, I hope we'll know more tomorrow - about whether Russia is genuinely committed to trying to resolve these differences diplomatically through dialogue or not," Blinken added.

Earlier in the day,  Blinken arrived in Geneva for his meeting with Lavrov to discuss security matters in Eastern Europe after his visits to Kiev and Berlin.

The talks are expected to start at 13:00 Moscow time (10:00 GMT). Sources in both delegations told Sputnik that the meeting is expected to last from two to two and a half hours, after which Lavrov and Blinken will hold separate press conferences.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has dismissed these claims, maintaining that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas.

In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Berlin Geneva Same Kiev United States December Border TV From Government

Recent Stories

Setting a New Standard for Smartphones in Our Chan ..

Setting a New Standard for Smartphones in Our Changing World

22 seconds ago
 Emirates does it again, scaling up and circling ar ..

Emirates does it again, scaling up and circling around the Burj Khalifa to put E ..

11 minutes ago
 Explore the Gorgeous with vivo and Win Exclusive G ..

Explore the Gorgeous with vivo and Win Exclusive Gifts

15 minutes ago
 Dil Say Mafi Mangain, Dil Say Maf Karain with Habi ..

Dil Say Mafi Mangain, Dil Say Maf Karain with Habib Oil Millâ€™s Premium Cooking ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.