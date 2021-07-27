Blinken Stresses to Colombia Importance of 'Advancing Democracy' in Haiti, Cuba - Official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with his Colombian counterpart underscored the importance of advancing democracy in Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday

Former Colombian troops charged for their role in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenal Moise earlier this month received US military training, according to the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, last week, the Biden administration targeted Cuba with sanctions for cracking down on protests.

"He [Blinken] emphasized the importance of defending and advancing democracy in the region, particularly in Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba," Price said in a readout.

Blinken, Price added, also stressed the continuing US-Colombian shared commitment to expanding citizen security and addressing the root causes of recent protests in the region.