Blinken, Sudan Prime Minister Discuss Easing Border Tensions With Ethiopia - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed held a call with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and discussed easing border tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed held a call with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and discussed easing border tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok," Price said. "They ... discussed negotiations related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as well as the need to de-escalate tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia over the al-Fashaga border area including recent commitments to engage in dialogue.

"

Blinken and Hamdok also discussed the United States' support for the civilian-led Khartoum transitional government's efforts to advance the peace process, address regional and economic issues and promote political reforms, Price said.

"Secretary Blinken welcomed the recent declaration of principles signed with the SPLM-N Al Hilu movement, and stressed the importance of ensuring protection of civilians throughout Sudan," Price added.

At least 18 people were killed and 54 others were injured in armed clashes that took place in Sudan's Western Darfur region, according to local reports on Monday.

