Blinken, Turkish Counterpart Vow To Work Closely To Face Geopolitical Issues - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Blinken, Turkish Counterpart Vow to Work Closely to Face Geopolitical Issues - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during a meeting at the United Nations on Wednesday discussed deepening cooperation between the two countries and committed to work together to face geopolitical challenges, the State Department said.

"The United States and Turkey are committed to working closely together to face current geopolitical challenges," the press release said. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu intend to deepen bilateral cooperation through constructive and open dialogue as envisioned by the US Turkey Strategic Mechanism."

