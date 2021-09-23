UrduPoint.com

Blinken Urges UN To Integrate Climate Analysis Into Conflict Mediation, Prevention

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the United Nations on Thursday to integrate climate change analysis into its conflict meditation and prevention.

"The UN system should further integrate climate-related analysis into its conflict mediation and conflict prevention, particularly in fragile states and areas of active conflict," Blinken said in a Security Council meeting on climate change and its threats to international peace and security.

Blinken pointed out that UN force commanders, special envoys and peacebuilders involved in responding to the impacts of the climate crisis were "hungry" for such tools.

The US diplomat said ahead of the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference, due to be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, all nations must take immediate bold actions to build resilience, adapt to the impacts and move towards a net-zero world.

