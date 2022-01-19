UrduPoint.com

Blinken Warns Russia Could Send More Troops Towards Ukraine Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Blinken warns Russia could send more troops towards Ukraine soon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be preparing to send more forces towards Ukraine after massing tens of thousands of troops

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be preparing to send more forces towards Ukraine after massing tens of thousands of troops.

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," Blinken said on a visit to Kyiv.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

26 minutes ago
 Macao's restaurant, retail businesses improve in N ..

Macao's restaurant, retail businesses improve in November 2021

56 seconds ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

54 minutes ago
 Six dead in fire at Spain retirement home

Six dead in fire at Spain retirement home

58 seconds ago
 5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

12 minutes ago
 39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.