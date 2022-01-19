Blinken warns Russia could send more troops towards Ukraine soon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be preparing to send more forces towards Ukraine after massing tens of thousands of troops

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be preparing to send more forces towards Ukraine after massing tens of thousands of troops.

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," Blinken said on a visit to Kyiv.