Blinken's Visit To China Was Postponed, Not Canceled - Kirby
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 11:23 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stressed on Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to China was delayed but not canceled.
" It was postponed , it was not canceled ," Kirby said.