UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Test May Accurately Predict Alzheimer's: Study

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:12 PM

Blood test may accurately predict Alzheimer's: study

Scientists said Monday they had developed a way of predicting if patients will develop Alzheimer's disease by analysing their blood, in what experts hailed as a potential "gamechanger" in the fight against the debilitating condition

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Scientists said Monday they had developed a way of predicting if patients will develop Alzheimer's disease by analysing their blood, in what experts hailed as a potential "gamechanger" in the fight against the debilitating condition.

Around 50 million people live with Alzheimer's, a degenerative brain disease that accounts for more than half of global dementia cases.

While its precise mechanism is not fully understood, Alzheimer's appears to result from the accumulation of proteins in the brain that are thought to lead to the death of neurons.

Some of these proteins are traceable in the blood of patients and tests based on their concentrations can be used to diagnose the disease.

Scientists in Sweden and Britain now believe blood tests can be used to predict Alzheimer's years before the onset of symptoms.

Writing in the journal Nature Aging, they described how they developed and validated models of individual risk based on the levels of two key proteins in blood samples taken from more than 550 patients with minor cognitive impairments.

The model based off of these two proteins had an 88 percent success rate in predicting the onset of Alzheimers in the same patients over the course of four years.

They said that while further research was needed, their prediction method could have significant impact on Alzheimer's cases, given that "plasma biomarkers" from blood tests are "promising due to their high accessibility and low cost".

Richard Oakley, head of research at the Alzheimer's Society, said the main struggle in battling the disease was diagnosing cases early enough to intervene with experimental treatments.

"If these blood biomarkers can predict Alzheimer's in larger, more diverse groups, we could see a revolution in how we test new dementia drugs," he said.

Musaid Husain, professor of neurology at the University of Oxford, described Monday's research as a "potential gamechanger.""For the first time, we have a blood test that can predict well the risk of subsequent development of Alzheimer's disease in people who have mild cognitive symptoms," said Husain, who was not involved in the study.

"We need further validation (of the results) but in the context of other recent findings this could be a transformative step to earlier diagnosis, as well as testing new treatments at earlier stages of the disease."

Related Topics

Drugs Same Oxford Lead Sweden From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Berlin Donates 20 Portable Ventilators to Ukraine ..

9 seconds ago

Efforts underway to implement SOPs for quelling CO ..

10 seconds ago

WHO Official Calls on Rich Countries to Limit Proc ..

12 seconds ago

Under-threat UK retailer Arcadia rejects emergency ..

13 seconds ago

Germany to store medical supplies for future crise ..

4 minutes ago

Embattled Loew to stay on as Germany coach for Eur ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.