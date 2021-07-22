UrduPoint.com
Boat With Migrants Sinks Near Tunisian Coast Leaving 17 People Dead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) A boat with undocumented migrants has sunk near the coast of Tunisia, leaving at least 17 people dead, a spokesperson for the national office of the Red Crescent said.

The boat was heading from Libya when the incident took place, the spokesperson told the Jawhara FM radio broadcaster.

He added that 160 migrants had been rescued by the Tunisian naval forces.

Europe has been witnessing an influx of migrants and refugees within the past several years, who escape from war and poverty in their countries: in Africa and the middle East. Many asylum seekers die in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea while trying to reach Europe.

