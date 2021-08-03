UrduPoint.com

Boeing Scraps Planned Launch Of Starliner - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Boeing Scraps Planned Launch of Starliner - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US aerospace giant Boeing has scrapped its second unmanned cargo test mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the company said on Tuesday.

"We're confirming today's #Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 launch is scrubbed," Boeing said in a statement via Twitter, saying additional details are forthcoming.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, designed for manned flight, was due to launch on Tuesday from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida following a weather-related delay last week.

