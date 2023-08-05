Boeing Wins $145Mln Deal to Build Trainers for Navy P-8 Poseidon Aircraft - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Boeing has received a more than $145 million US Navy order to supply hardware and software upgrades for P-8 Poseidon aircraft trainers, the Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) St. Louis, Missouri is awarded a $145,716,027 ... order (for) hardware and software upgrades, as well as all the necessary development, testing, integration, delivery and installations for ... P-8 aircraft trainers," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The project will include providing an operational flight trainer, a weapons tactic trainer, a mission systems desktop trainer, and the training systems support center for the Navy, the release said.

Most of the work on the project will be performed in St. Louis in the US state of Missouri (80%) with the rest being carried out in Jacksonville, Florida (10%) and Whidbey Island, Washington (10%) and is expected to be completed in March 2026, the release added.