Madinah Governor Receives Indonesian Ambassador

April 29, 2024

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz received here Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad, with whom he discussed topics of common interest.

