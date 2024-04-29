Madinah Governor Receives Indonesian Ambassador
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz received here Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz received here Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Ahmad, with whom he discussed topics of common interest.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power
Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..
Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur
Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model
Punjab University (PU) holds seminar
Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO
More Stories From World
-
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year3 minutes ago
-
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo3 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed as dam bursts in flood-hit Kenya36 minutes ago
-
NATO chief says 'not too late' for Ukraine to win war46 minutes ago
-
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel46 minutes ago
-
US, Egypt 'hopeful' of Gaza truce as envoys meet in Cairo16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan looks forward to learning from China's experience in governance, development: Kasuri1 hour ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat1 hour ago
-
EU says Apple iPad operating system to face stricter rules2 hours ago
-
PM, Malaysian counterpart reaffirm to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results2 hours ago
-
Solomon Islands MPs to choose new premier2 hours ago