Open Menu

NATO Chief Says 'not Too Late' For Ukraine To Win War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

NATO chief says 'not too late' for Ukraine to win war

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday it was "not too late" for Ukraine to win the war, agreeing with President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv needs more weapons, while Russian forces advance.

Stoltenberg was in Ukraine when Russia claimed the capture of two eastern villages in 24 hours, rushing an advance in the Donetsk region before crucial US weapons reach Kyiv's exhausted forces on the front.

"Ukraine has been outgunned for months, forced to ration its ammunition... But it's not too late for Ukraine to prevail," the NATO secretary general said at a press conference with Zelensky.

He said months-long delays in US military aid to Ukraine had "serious consequences on the battlefield".

Stoltenberg said that "more support is on the way".

"Our allies are looking into what more they can do and I expect new announcements soon. So we are working hard to meet Ukraine's urgent needs," he promised.

Ukraine has been dependent on Western military aid to counter Russia's larger and more powerful army.

Zelensky urged faster deliveries to bolster the front line.

"The Russian army is now trying to take advantage of the situation when we are expecting supplies from our partner," the Ukrainian leader said.

"That is why promptness in supply literally means stabilisation of the front line," he said.

"Together we must disrupt the Russian offensive," he said.

Speaking of the long-awaited aid, Zelensky said "some things have started to arrive" but declined to "go into details".

US President Joe Biden gave final approval for the aid -- blocked in Congress for months -- last week, saying shipments will start "right away".

On Sunday, Ukraine said the situation was deteriorating for its troops in the eastern Donetsk region.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia Donetsk Congress Sunday From

Recent Stories

Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind ove ..

Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tara ..

11 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of demo ..

JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

3 hours ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

4 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

4 hours ago
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

7 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World