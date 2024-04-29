07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

Seven day anti-polio drive started across the district Khairpur on Monday. Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmed Fawad inaugurated the campaign by administering the anti-polio vaccine to children at Khairpur Medical College Hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Seven day anti-polio drive started across the district Khairpur on Monday. Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmed Fawad inaugurated the campaign by administering the anti-polio vaccine to children at Khairpur Medical College Hospital.

DC Fawad urged journalists and community leaders to rally support for the ongoing anti-polio campaign, echoing the endorsement of medical experts and religious scholars who advocate for the safety and efficacy of the oral polio vaccine.

More than 711,000 children of eight talukas, up to five years old age will be vaccinated during the campaign.

DC Khairpur said that the campaign was aimed at stopping the alarming trend of positive environmental samples in Sindh threatening the health of our children.

DHO Khairpur told that the campaign will continue till March 15. Polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity during the ongoing campaign.