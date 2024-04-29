Open Menu

07 Day Anti-polio Drive Launches In Khairpur

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 07:17 PM

07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

Seven day anti-polio drive started across the district Khairpur on Monday. Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmed Fawad inaugurated the campaign by administering the anti-polio vaccine to children at Khairpur Medical College Hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Seven day anti-polio drive started across the district Khairpur on Monday. Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmed Fawad inaugurated the campaign by administering the anti-polio vaccine to children at Khairpur Medical College Hospital.

DC Fawad urged journalists and community leaders to rally support for the ongoing anti-polio campaign, echoing the endorsement of medical experts and religious scholars who advocate for the safety and efficacy of the oral polio vaccine.

More than 711,000 children of eight talukas, up to five years old age will be vaccinated during the campaign.

DC Khairpur said that the campaign was aimed at stopping the alarming trend of positive environmental samples in Sindh threatening the health of our children.

DHO Khairpur told that the campaign will continue till March 15. Polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity during the ongoing campaign.

Related Topics

Sindh Polio Oral Khairpur March

Recent Stories

Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to ta ..

Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues

4 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Ba ..

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity i ..

China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

7 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

7 minutes ago
 Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

7 minutes ago
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

21 minutes ago
 3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

19 minutes ago
 Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a yea ..

Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year

19 minutes ago
 ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities ..

ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo

19 minutes ago
 Two bootleggers held with imported wine

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan