Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off In 30 District Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan

Seven Days Anti-polio campaign was launched in 30 districts of Balochistan on Monday in which 2.3 million children below five year will be administered anti-polio drop in the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Seven Days Anti-polio campaign was launched in 30 districts of Balochistan on Monday in which 2.3 million children below five year will be administered anti-polio drop in the areas.

While talking to the media, Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah said that seven anti-polio campaigns was started in 30 districts of Balochistan saying that during the campaign, more than 2.395000 million children would be administered polio vaccine.

He has specially emphasized on the parents, civil society, teachers and scholars to ensure their cooperation in this campaign in order to make the campaign successful in the areas and ensure elimination polio diseases for interest of children future.

He said that more than 10000 teams would perform their duties during the campaign including over 8000 mobile teams, 837 fixed sites and 541 transit points, police Levies and FC jawans could be assigned for protection of polio workers during anti polio drive.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Polio Mobile Civil Society Zahid Shah Media Million

Recent Stories

China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity i ..

China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza

43 seconds ago
 Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

45 seconds ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

47 seconds ago
 Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

51 seconds ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

15 minutes ago
 3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

13 minutes ago
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a yea ..

Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year

13 minutes ago
 ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities ..

ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo

13 minutes ago
 Two bootleggers held with imported wine

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

17 minutes ago
 POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for O ..

POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power

17 minutes ago
 Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facil ..

Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan