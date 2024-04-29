Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off In 30 District Of Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Seven Days Anti-polio campaign was launched in 30 districts of Balochistan on Monday in which 2.3 million children below five year will be administered anti-polio drop in the areas.
While talking to the media, Coordinator of Emergency Operation Center Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah said that seven anti-polio campaigns was started in 30 districts of Balochistan saying that during the campaign, more than 2.395000 million children would be administered polio vaccine.
He has specially emphasized on the parents, civil society, teachers and scholars to ensure their cooperation in this campaign in order to make the campaign successful in the areas and ensure elimination polio diseases for interest of children future.
He said that more than 10000 teams would perform their duties during the campaign including over 8000 mobile teams, 837 fixed sites and 541 transit points, police Levies and FC jawans could be assigned for protection of polio workers during anti polio drive.
