Police Launch 24/7 Drive-through Facility: SSP
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk of Islamabad on Monday have launched a 24/7 drive-through facility' “Police Mobile Facilitation service” for students and egged citizens at their door steps
According to a private news channel he said that already-provided services will now be available to the student and senior citizens at their door steps round the clock.
They will also be able to avail new services including renewal of driving license through the drive-through facility, he added.
ITP facilitation on wheel and ITP education on wheel were the two facilities provide at their door steps.
Our Primary focus will be the student and the educational institutions to facilitate the students to avail their new as well as renewal of license.
The SSP traffic police Islamabad expressed hope that this facility will continue to provide effective and expeditious services to the citizens.
