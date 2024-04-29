Open Menu

Police Launch 24/7 Drive-through Facility: SSP

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk of Islamabad on Monday have launched a 24/7 drive-through facility' “Police Mobile Facilitation service” for students and egged citizens at their door steps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk of Islamabad on Monday have launched a 24/7 drive-through facility' “Police mobile Facilitation service” for students and egged citizens at their door steps.

According to a private news channel he said that already-provided services will now be available to the student and senior citizens at their door steps round the clock.

They will also be able to avail new services including renewal of driving license through the drive-through facility, he added.

ITP facilitation on wheel and ITP education on wheel were the two facilities provide at their door steps.

Our Primary focus will be the student and the educational institutions to facilitate the students to avail their new as well as renewal of license.

The SSP traffic police Islamabad expressed hope that this facility will continue to provide effective and expeditious services to the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Mobile Student Traffic

Recent Stories

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Ba ..

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan

25 seconds ago
 China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity i ..

China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza

26 seconds ago
 Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

28 seconds ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

30 seconds ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

15 minutes ago
 3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

13 minutes ago
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a yea ..

Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year

13 minutes ago
 ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities ..

ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo

13 minutes ago
 Two bootleggers held with imported wine

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

16 minutes ago
 POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for O ..

POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power

16 minutes ago
 Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facil ..

Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan