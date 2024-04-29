China Strongly Condemns Perpetrators Of Atrocity In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM
China on Monday strongly condemned the perpetrators of atrocity at Nasser Hospital and Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) China on Monday strongly condemned the perpetrators of atrocity at Nasser Hospital and Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
"We are deeply shocked and strongly condemn the perpetrators of the atrocity," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said during his regular briefing.
He was responding to a question regarding hundreds of bodies which were found days ago buried deep in the ground at Nasser Hospital and Al-Shifa Hospital.
Lin Jian said that vast swaths of Gaza were now left in rubble, with over a million civilians struggling in despair on the brink of death.
"The fact that this is even happening in the 21st century is an outrage to the moral conscience of humanity, and tramples on the most fundamental aspect of international justice," he added.
The spokesperson said that more than 200 days had passed since October 7, and the conflict in Gaza had caused over 100,000 causalities and displaced over a million.
Jin Jian said,"A humanitarian catastrophe that should never have happened continues to unfold before our eyes. The biggest imperative is to put in place a ceasefire as soon as possible. This is the number one overriding priority in Gaza."
He said that the relevant country must no longer turn a deaf ear to the call for justice from people with conscience across the world.
"It must no longer talk about the need of a ceasefire while pouring weapons into the conflict, and talk about aid while creating obstacles for humanitarian access.
"It must immediately implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, realize unconditional and durable ceasefire, and take concrete action to end this biggest humanitarian tragedy in the 21st century once and for all."
He said as Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted in the written interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network, the Gaza calamity showed once again that the perpetual denial of the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people was the root cause of the Palestinian question, and was is also the core issue of the middle East question.
Jin Jian said that China would continue to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with the Middle East countries and the whole international community to firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights; firmly support internal reconciliation among different factions of Palestine through dialogue; firmly support Palestine's full membership in the United Nations at an early date; and firmly support establishing the independent State of Palestine and realizing "the Palestinians governing Palestine."
"We call for a more broad-based, more authoritative and more effective international peace conference to set a timetable and a roadmap for the two-state solution, to promote comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, and to ultimately realize peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine as well as harmony between the Arab and Jewish peoples," he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur
Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues
Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan
Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship
Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent
3rd polio drive of 2024 starts
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo
Two bootleggers held with imported wine
Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures
More Stories From World
-
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year18 minutes ago
-
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo18 minutes ago
-
Madinah Governor receives Indonesian Ambassador31 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed as dam bursts in flood-hit Kenya51 minutes ago
-
NATO chief says 'not too late' for Ukraine to win war1 hour ago
-
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel1 hour ago
-
US, Egypt 'hopeful' of Gaza truce as envoys meet in Cairo31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan looks forward to learning from China's experience in governance, development: Kasuri1 hour ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat2 hours ago
-
EU says Apple iPad operating system to face stricter rules2 hours ago
-
PM, Malaysian counterpart reaffirm to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results2 hours ago