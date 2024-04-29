Week-long Anti-polio Campaign Inaugurated In RWP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema on Monday inaugurated the week-long anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at his office.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that around 786,877 children would be covered during the drive while 4,068 teams including 3,675 mobile teams, 870 area incharges, 330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers were participating. Children were also immunized at 163 transit points in the district.
Cheema directed the anti-polio teams to focus on high-risk areas of the district and cover the non-attended and refusal cases on the same day.
Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem told APP that over 200,000 children had been vaccinated against Polio on the first day of the campaign.
He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society./395
