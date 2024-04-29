Open Menu

Top Pak Athletes To Feature In 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Top national athletes will represent Pakistan in the 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, scheduled to run from May 3 to 8 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City of Abu Dhabi, Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation announced on Monday

Around 1,500 athletes from over 30 countries will feature in different categories of the championship, being hosted by Abu Dhabi for the second time in the last three years.

“The Pakistan outfit includes senior team members - Muhammad Ammar, Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif, along with junior members Muhammad Yousaf Ali, Umar Yasin (under 18) and Hamad Baloch (under 16 category),” the federation said in a statement.

Additionally, Dilawar Khan Sannan and Abu Huraira will participate in the Asian Referee Seminar and Examination.

Tariq Ali, the General Secretary of Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation will accompany the national team and also represent Pakistan at the General Assembly of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union.

The President of the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation has expressed the hope that the national team would demonstrate standout performance in the championship, building on their success in the 2023 Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Thailand.

He also emphasized the federation's commitment to provide ample opportunities to junior athletes and ensure the best possible training to them with the support of Pakistan Sports board.

