Bolivia To Get About 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In February Under COVAX - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:10 AM

Bolivia to Get About 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots in February Under COVAX - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Bolivia expects to get nearly one million doses of coronavirus vaccines next month, Bolivian President Luis Arce has announced.

"We announce to the Bolivian people that in February almost one million doses of vaccines will arrive in #Bolivia to combat covid19. The steps we have carried out in less than three months place us among the four countries benefiting from the COVAX mechanism promoted by #WHO [World Health Organization]," Arce wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

In late December, Bolivia signed a deal with Russia to secure 5.2 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Bolivia authorized Sputnik V for emergency use on January 6.

On Friday, Bolivia started its immunization campaign with the Sputnik V vaccine.

Earlier this month, Bolivia signed an agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and its partner Serum Institute of India to import five million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

