Bolivian Interim President Anez Will Not Run In March Election - Chief Of Staff

Fri 06th December 2019

Bolivian Interim President Anez Will Not Run in March Election - Chief of Staff

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, does not intend to participate in the presidential elections scheduled for March, the head of the presidential administration, Yerko Nunez, told reporters on Thursday.

The authorities of Bolivia announced the holding of new general elections in the country, the first round should be held in mid-March. Ousted socialist president Evo Morales is barred from participating in the upcoming elections.

"Jeanine Anez will not be a candidate, the current government only works until this election," Nunez said, as quoted by the Deber newspaper.

Carlos Mesa, the main rival of Morales in the canceled October election, as well as another right-wing politician, Luis Camacho, have already announced their intention to participate in the election.

The party of Morales, left-wing Movement for Socialism (MAS), also announced its intention to run for election, but the party's candidate has not yet been formally determined.

Experts believe that MAS will nominate 30-year-old political analyst Andronico Rodriguez, the vice president of six coca grower federations of Bolivia, the organization headed by Morales. In an interview with Sputnik, Rodriguez confirmed his readiness to be nominated in case of support from the party and Morales.

In November, Morales fled Bolivia amid violent protests against results of the presidential election, in which he secured his fourth term in office, according to official figures that have been contested by the opposition. Opposition lawmaker Anez then took over as an interim president, while Morales characterized the situation as a coup. The ex-president's supporters subsequently engaged in fresh rallies against Anez' government, which led to violent clashes with security officers.

