Bolsonaro Says Trump's Restoration Of Metal Tariffs On Brazil Part Of Election Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:17 PM

Bolsonaro Says Trump's Restoration of Metal Tariffs on Brazil Part of Election Strategy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that his US counterpart's intention to restore tariffs on metal imports from his country was linked to election strategy and would unlikely damage the friendly relationship the nations shared

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that his US counterpart's intention to restore tariffs on metal imports from his country was linked to election strategy and would unlikely damage the friendly relationship the nations shared.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would restore tariffs on imported Brazilian and Argentinian steel and aluminum, accusing the two countries of devaluing their currencies, a policy that has hit US farmers hard.

"We know there will be elections next year [in the United States]. This is part of the political strategy.

But we are great partners. We believe that we can resolve this issue. That is why I do not think it will affect our relationship. We can negotiate," Bolsonaro said, as quoted by El Periodico news outlet.

The president noted that he had already discussed the issue with the economy minister, Paulo Guedes, who, in turn, contacted the US Embassy in Brazil to address the situation.

In March 2018, Washington announced tariffs of 10 percent on aluminum imports and 25 percent on steel imports. Brazil, as well as the European Union, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina, and South Korea, were granted temporary exemptions.

