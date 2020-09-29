UrduPoint.com
Bomb Blast In Central Afghanistan Kills 15 People - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan Kills 15 People - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) At least 15 people were killed in a bomb explosion in the central Afghan province of Daykundi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, Tariq Arian, said on Tuesday.

"A landmine, which was planted by Taliban militants in the district of Karjan in the Daykundi province, has resulted in the deaths of 15 people," Arian wrote on Twitter, adding that women and children were among the victims.

The Taliban have not commented on the attack so far.

Armed clashes and bomb blasts continue to impact Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The intra-Afghan negotiations began on September 12, with both sides publicly expressing their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.

