Borrell May Visit Beijing in April En Route to G7 Summit in Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell may visit Beijing in mid-April on his way to the G7 foreign ministers' summit in Japan, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

The meeting of G7 foreign ministers will be held from April 16-18, 2023, in the Japanese Nagano Prefecture's resort town of Karuizawa.

While commenting on Chinese authorities' invitations to many European leaders to visit Beijing, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told the newspaper that he was "not against the fact that governments go to China, as long as the message is in line with the sort of agenda that we have."

The prime minister has stressed that it is necessary to maintain relations with China and talk about issues on agenda, even the most controversial ones.