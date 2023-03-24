UrduPoint.com

Borrell May Visit Beijing In April En Route To G7 Summit In Japan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Borrell May Visit Beijing in April En Route to G7 Summit in Japan - Reports

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell may visit Beijing in mid-April on his way to the G7 foreign ministers' summit in Japan, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell may visit Beijing in mid-April on his way to the G7 foreign ministers' summit in Japan, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

The meeting of G7 foreign ministers will be held from April 16-18, 2023, in the Japanese Nagano Prefecture's resort town of Karuizawa.

While commenting on Chinese authorities' invitations to many European leaders to visit Beijing, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told the newspaper that he was "not against the fact that governments go to China, as long as the message is in line with the sort of agenda that we have."

The prime minister has stressed that it is necessary to maintain relations with China and talk about issues on agenda, even the most controversial ones.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Beijing Nagano Japan April May Post From

Recent Stories

Thomas Tuchel: brilliant tactician with 'challengi ..

Thomas Tuchel: brilliant tactician with 'challenging' streak

4 minutes ago
 EU Leaders Reassure Zelenskyy of Support Necessary ..

EU Leaders Reassure Zelenskyy of Support Necessary to 'Defeat' Russia - Macron

5 minutes ago
 14 dead in US strikes on Syria after drone kills A ..

14 dead in US strikes on Syria after drone kills American contractor

5 minutes ago
 Van Aert outduels big guns at E3 cobbled classic

Van Aert outduels big guns at E3 cobbled classic

5 minutes ago
 Ex PM Gilani's father death anniversary observed

Ex PM Gilani's father death anniversary observed

5 minutes ago
 Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft With Russian-US Crew of 3 t ..

Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft With Russian-US Crew of 3 to Fly to ISS on September 15 - ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.