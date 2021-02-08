UrduPoint.com
Borsa Istanbul Launches Support For Intermediary Firms

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Turkey's stock exchange Borsa Istanbul unveiled a new financial support for intermediary institutions to encourage the production of more research reports

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey's stock exchange Borsa Istanbul unveiled a new financial support for intermediary institutions to encourage the production of more research reports.

The move will help Borsa Istanbul boost confidence in the capital markets, back healthy price formation, and enhance financial literacy, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The program is launched in cooperation with the Capital Markets board of Turkey.

"As the number of individual investors increased, the publication of research reports covering more companies is very important for the right investment decisions and healthy pricing," said Hakan Atilla, the managing director of the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

