UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnian Serb Handed 13 Years For Killing Civilians During War

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:35 PM

Bosnian Serb handed 13 years for killing civilians during war

Sarajevo court on Monday sentenced a former Bosnian Serb soldier to 13 years in jail for killing five civilians from the same family during the country's 1990s civil war

Sarajevo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :A Sarajevo court on Monday sentenced a former Bosnian Serb soldier to 13 years in jail for killing five civilians from the same family during the country's 1990s civil war.

Sretko Pavic, 58, was convicted of murdering two women and three men who were Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks), in the northwest Prijedor region in July 1992.

"Sretko Pavic is guilty of... murdering Bosnian (Muslim) civilians because of their ethnic and religious affiliation as part of a widespread attack on the non-Serb population in the Prijedor region," judge Minka Kreh said in the verdict.

After detaining the family, Pavic and another member of the Bosnian Serb army who is no longer alive took their victims "to a pool near a school and shot them", the judge said.

The bodies were exhumed and identified in 1998, the judge said, adding that the accused can appeal the verdict.

Pavic's trial opened in February 2018 and he is prohibited from leaving Bosnia while it is ongoing.

The 1992-1995 war saw Bosnia's three main communities -- Serbs, Muslims and Croats -- clash in violence that claimed some 100,000 lives. Around 7,000 people are still missing.

The Bosnian War Crimes Prosecutor's Office has charged more than 800 people, around half of whom have been convicted including those who can still appeal.

But, a quarter of a century after the war, it is estimated that there are still about 5,000 suspects who have never been prosecuted.

Related Topics

Attack Century Army Jail Prijedor Sarajevo Same February July Women 2018 Muslim Family From Court

Recent Stories

Georgia party chief announces reforms after protes ..

2 minutes ago

Drain out rainwater from cotton fields in 24 hours ..

3 minutes ago

ADAFSA emphasises need for livestock breeders to i ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Tells China, Japan And Others to Protect The ..

3 minutes ago

Tens of Drivers Join Protest Car Rally in Tbilisi ..

3 minutes ago

Plan 9 launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurs ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.