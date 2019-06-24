Bosnian Serb handed 13 years for killing civilians during war

(@imziishan)

Sarajevo court on Monday sentenced a former Bosnian Serb soldier to 13 years in jail for killing five civilians from the same family during the country's 1990s civil war

Sretko Pavic, 58, was convicted of murdering two women and three men who were Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks), in the northwest Prijedor region in July 1992.

"Sretko Pavic is guilty of... murdering Bosnian (Muslim) civilians because of their ethnic and religious affiliation as part of a widespread attack on the non-Serb population in the Prijedor region," judge Minka Kreh said in the verdict.

After detaining the family, Pavic and another member of the Bosnian Serb army who is no longer alive took their victims "to a pool near a school and shot them", the judge said.

The bodies were exhumed and identified in 1998, the judge said, adding that the accused can appeal the verdict.

Pavic's trial opened in February 2018 and he is prohibited from leaving Bosnia while it is ongoing.

The 1992-1995 war saw Bosnia's three main communities -- Serbs, Muslims and Croats -- clash in violence that claimed some 100,000 lives. Around 7,000 people are still missing.

The Bosnian War Crimes Prosecutor's Office has charged more than 800 people, around half of whom have been convicted including those who can still appeal.

But, a quarter of a century after the war, it is estimated that there are still about 5,000 suspects who have never been prosecuted.