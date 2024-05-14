Open Menu

Former Fixer Cohen Testifies Trump Approved Hush Money Payment

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Former fixer Cohen testifies Trump approved hush money payment

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Donald Trump's one-time fixer and the star prosecution witness at the former president's criminal trial testified Monday how the then-Republican candidate directed him to pay a porn actress to bury revelations of an alleged tryst.

Michael Cohen, who once took pride in being Trump's attack dog, methodically delivered evidence against his former boss, glancing at Trump who sat slouched at the defendant's table as the crux of the case against him was laid out.

The state of New York accuses Trump of falsifying business records to reimburse Cohen for a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election when her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump could have doomed his campaign.

"I spoke to Mr.

Trump and we expressed to him that I was going to front the money for it, for which he was appreciative," Cohen said of a conversation he and Trump's now-jailed, then-finance chief Allen Weisselberg had with the mogul.

"He stated to me, 'Don't worry, you'll get the money back'," Cohen told the court.

"I was doing everything I could and more to protect my boss, which was something I had done for a long time."

Cohen is critical to the prosecution's case -- but the defense is expected to rail on his credibility, having already painted him as a pathological liar.

He spent 13 months in jail and another year-and-a-half under house arrest after pleading guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress and committing financial crimes.

Related Topics

Election Attack Business Jail Trump New York Money Congress Criminals 2016 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

50 minutes ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

10 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

10 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

10 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

10 hours ago
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

10 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

10 hours ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

10 hours ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

10 hours ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

10 hours ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

10 hours ago

More Stories From World