Both Black Boxes Of Russia's Crashed Mi-28 Military Helicopter Found - Emergency Services

Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:50 PM

Both Black Boxes of Russia's Crashed Mi-28 Military Helicopter Found - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Both "black boxes" of Russia's Mi-28 military helicopter that has crashed in the Krasnodar Territory have been found on the site of the crash, they are in normal technical condition and will be delivered to the Moscow region for analysis, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the helicopter crashed on Wednesday during a training flight not far from the Korenovsk airfield, leaving both pilots killed.

"Both 'black boxes' � the instrument for registering flight parameters and the cockpit voice recorder � will be delivered to Moscow for being deciphered at the Defense Ministry's scientific and research institute in Lyubertsy," the emergency services' representative said.

The representative added that the technical condition of both "black boxes" was "normal."

The helicopter crashed when it was preparing to land, just 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) away from the landing site, he specified.

