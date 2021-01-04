UrduPoint.com
Botswana Extends Curfew As New COVID-19 Strain Detected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:38 PM

Botswana announced on Sunday extension of nighttime curfew up to Jan. 31 following the emergence of a new and more transmissible strain of COVID-19

GABORONE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Botswana announced on Sunday extension of nighttime curfew up to Jan. 31 following the emergence of a new and more transmissible strain of COVID-19.

Minister of Health and Wellness Edwin Dikoloti made the announcement through national television, saying the curfew, enacted by the president on Dec.

23, will continue to be enforced between 20:00 and 04:00 (1800-0200 GMT) daily.

Virus-related risks have increased in Botswana according to evidence submitted by the director of health services, the minister said, stressing that curfew is effective to curb rising coronavirus infections.

Dikoloti that rising COVID-19 cases during the Christmas and New Year holidays showed that people have not been strictly abiding by the set regulations to prevent spreading of the virus.

