Bout-Griner Exchange Does Not Mean Positive Shift in Russia-US Relations - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The exchange of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner, as well as the meeting of CIA Director Robert Burns with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin, do not signal positive dynamics in Russia's relations with the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"In recent days, I have had several meetings, including yesterday we talked about the exchange of Bout for Griner, talked about Naryshkin's meeting with Burns and said: maybe this is just a signal for improving relations, maybe this is a prologue to that relations will somehow develop? I, alas, must admit that it is impossible to consider the situation this way, this is an exception," Antonov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"There are no prerequisites today to say that Russian-US relations tend to improve or that the first signals have appeared, I would at least refrain to do so," the ambassador added.