Brazil Starts Production of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Scientific institution Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) under the Brazilian Ministry of Health is starting production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the G1 portal reported.

By the end of March, 3.8 million doses of the vaccine are to be produced.

Vaccination in Brazil began at the end of January. The vaccines used are AstraZeneca and Sinovac.