Brazilian President Discharged From Hospital After 2 Days

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he was discharged on Wednesday from the hospital to which the leader was admitted two days ago due to intestinal blockage.

After hospitalization on Monday, the president said that he might need intestinal surgery, but on Tuesday, Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro would not need surgery after all.

"Now discharged. Thank you all," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

Bolsonaro was also hospitalized for intestinal obstruction in July 2021.

The Brazilian leader has been suffering health problems since 2018 after an assassination attempt. Bolsonaro was stabbed during an election rally in the city of Juiz de Fora in the state of Minas Gerais, southeast Brazil, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesentery artery, which supplies blood to the intestine. After the attack, Bolsonaro underwent several abdominal surgeries.