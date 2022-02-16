Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his first official trip to Moscow on Wednesday, defying US concerns over the visit amid the Ukraine crisis

Bolsonaro is in Moscow as Western leaders remain fearful of a Russian attack on its neighbour Ukraine.

He had brushed off pressure from Washington, Brazil's traditional ally, and his own cabinet to cancel the trip.

He justified the visit by saying it will be focused largely around trade.

The Kremlin said the pair will discuss "strengthening the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership", as well as trade, scientific and cultural ties.

They will also "exchange views on the key problems of the international agenda".

Brazil's foreign and defence ministers are also to hold talks with their Russian counterparts.

Before the South American set off for Moscow, Brazil publicly reaffirmed its diplomatic ties with Kyiv.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Franca, spoke by phone today with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba," the foreign ministry said on Twitter ahead of the trip.

Russia had made the invitation in late November, when tension over Ukraine was already building.

Bolsonaro accepted, deciding to combine it with a Thursday visit to fellow far-right leader Viktor Orban in Hungary, who also recently met Putin.

He has expressed admiration for "strong man" Putin.

The Brazilian leader, known for controversial views on the pandemic, is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Putin, who has been extremely cautious not to catch the coronavirus, has received world leaders at a now famous stretching table in the Kremlin.