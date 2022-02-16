UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro Visits Moscow For Putin Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 01:26 PM

Brazil's Bolsonaro visits Moscow for Putin talks

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his first official trip to Moscow on Wednesday, defying US concerns over the visit amid the Ukraine crisis

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his first official trip to Moscow on Wednesday, defying US concerns over the visit amid the Ukraine crisis.

Bolsonaro is in Moscow as Western leaders remain fearful of a Russian attack on its neighbour Ukraine.

He had brushed off pressure from Washington, Brazil's traditional ally, and his own cabinet to cancel the trip.

He justified the visit by saying it will be focused largely around trade.

The Kremlin said the pair will discuss "strengthening the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership", as well as trade, scientific and cultural ties.

They will also "exchange views on the key problems of the international agenda".

Brazil's foreign and defence ministers are also to hold talks with their Russian counterparts.

Before the South American set off for Moscow, Brazil publicly reaffirmed its diplomatic ties with Kyiv.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Franca, spoke by phone today with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba," the foreign ministry said on Twitter ahead of the trip.

Russia had made the invitation in late November, when tension over Ukraine was already building.

Bolsonaro accepted, deciding to combine it with a Thursday visit to fellow far-right leader Viktor Orban in Hungary, who also recently met Putin.

He has expressed admiration for "strong man" Putin.

The Brazilian leader, known for controversial views on the pandemic, is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Putin, who has been extremely cautious not to catch the coronavirus, has received world leaders at a now famous stretching table in the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Attack World Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Twitter Visit Franca Man Vladimir Putin Brazil Hungary November From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'One-shot' Noel trumps Strolz for Olympic slalom g ..

'One-shot' Noel trumps Strolz for Olympic slalom gold

1 minute ago
 Slovakia stun USA in Olympic hockey after last-min ..

Slovakia stun USA in Olympic hockey after last-minute goal

4 minutes ago
 Accused involved in triple murder case arrested

Accused involved in triple murder case arrested

4 minutes ago
 Transporters reject increase in POL prices

Transporters reject increase in POL prices

27 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Guatemala - Natio ..

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Guatemala - National Institute for Seismology

4 minutes ago
 US Exacerbation of War Threat Affects Economy of U ..

US Exacerbation of War Threat Affects Economy of Ukraine - Chinese Foreign Minis ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>