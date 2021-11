(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca on Tuesday invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit his country next year.

The invitation was extended at a meeting in Moscow.

"To continue the dialogue we started ... I am expecting you (Lavrov) next year in Brazil," the diplomat said.