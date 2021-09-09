UrduPoint.com

BRICS Calls On All Sides In Afghanistan To Refrain From Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) called on all sides in Afghanistan to refrain from violence, the declaration adopted after the Thursday summit said.

"We follow with concern the latest developments in Afghanistan.

We call for refraining from violence and settling the situation by peaceful means. We stress the need to contribute to fostering an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order in the country," the declaration read.

