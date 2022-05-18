BRICS foreign ministers to meet via video link on Thursday

UrduPoint.com

May 18, 2022

The foreign ministers of BRICS countries will hold a meeting via video link on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

Addressing his regular press briefing here, he said, BRICS (acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) enjoys global influence as a cooperation mechanism of emerging markets and developing countries.

He said, in the face of once in a century pandemic and changes the BRICS mechanism has special significance for deepening cooperation on emerging markets and developing countries and promoting post COVID world economic recovery.

The spokesperson said, under the strategic leadership of BRICS leaders, the foreign ministers meetings have played an important role in strengthening political mutual trust and deepening security cooperation among the five countries.

As the BRICS chair for 2022, he said, China looks forward to enhance communication and coordination with fellow BRICS partners on the new challenges on the international situation and major international and regional issues. We will send a clear message of BRICS countries working together in solidarity, upholding true multilateralism and staying united in fighting COVID-19 and promoting peace development, he added.

Wang Wenbin said, more importantly, the Chinese side will make good preparations for BRICS summit and added, on the sidelines of this year foreign ministers meeting, we will also hold BRICS plus dialogue where BRICS foreign ministers will exchange views with their counterparts of some emerging markets and developing countries on global governance.

