British Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Terrorism, Arrest 'Syria-Related'- Scotland Yard

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) British police detained a man arriving from Turkey on suspicion of terrorism, Scotland Yard said on Thursday, adding that the arrest was related to Syria

"The 26-year-old man was arrested after arriving at Heathrow airport on an inbound flight to the UK from Turkey. He was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006...

The arrest is Syria-related. Enquiries continue," the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The suspect is currently in custody.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Turkey on Thursday expelled eight Islamic State prisoners (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia) to Germany and Great Britain.

The man detained at Heathrow Airport is purportedly one of the militants deported from Turkey.