Britney Spears' Father Asks US Judge to End Conservatorship - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Britney Spears' father Jaime Spears has asked a US judge to end the superstar's conservatorship, TMZ reported citing court documents.

In mid-August, Jaime Spears agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator.

Jamie Spears decided his daughter no longer needs legally-imposed restrictions, the report said on Tuesday.

Britney Spears, who was one of the most famous world singers at the beginning of the 21st century, faced mental issues as well as drug and alcohol addictions following a divorce in the late 2000s. In 2008, she was placed under temporary conservatorship, which later turned termless.