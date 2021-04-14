UrduPoint.com
Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Resign - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon and police officer Kim Potter, involved in the fatal shooting of the local black man Daunte Wright, resigned on Tuesday following two days of street protests in a Minnesota city, Mayor Mike Elliott announced.

"The City Council... passed a resolution yesterday in support of relieving the police chief and the officer who was involved in this shooting. As of this morning, we have received a resignation letter from officer Kim Potter and in addition to that we have also received a letter of resignation from the police chief," Elliott said during a press conference.

Protests marred with violence and looting came as a response to the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. He was shot dead during a traffic stop on Sunday by Potter who claims to have accidentally drawn and discharged a handgun instead of a taser.

"I am hoping this [Potter's resignation] will help bring some calm to the community although I think ultimately people want justice, they want full accountability under the law... We have to make sure that justice is served, justice is done," Elliott said.

He added that the council voted to relieve the city manager Curt Boganey of his duties with command of the city police passing to the mayor's office.

