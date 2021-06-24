UrduPoint.com
Brussels Gave Key To Russia-EU Relations To Ukraine - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Brussels Gave Key to Russia-EU Relations to Ukraine - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The European Union gave a key to its relations with Russia to Ukraine which undermines the Minsk agreements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

"As of today, Brussels has reduced practically the entire array between Russia and the European Union to the demand for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Thus, Brussels handed over the key to the relations between Russia and the EU to Kiev, which is sabotaging the Minsk package of measures," Grushko at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

