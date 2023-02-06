MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Numerous buildings have collapsed in parts of the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, as a result of the powerful earthquake that occurred in the early hours of Monday, Syrian tv channel Suriya reports.

Earlier on Monday, residents of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, told Sputnik that they felt an earthquake during the night. The Al-Watan newspaper reported that strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria.

Several residential buildings have collapsed in the suburbs of Syria's Latakia as a result of the earthquake, an informed source told Sputnik.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in central Turkey, northwest of the city of Gaziantep, at 01:17 GMT on Monday. The earthquake's magnitude was later revised to 7.8 and numerous aftershocks were reported, with the strongest one having a magnitude of 6.7, according to EMSC.