Bulgaria Grapples With 'critical' Phase Of Pandemic Amid 4th Wave

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:41 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic in Bulgaria has come to a "critical" phase as the number of active cases soared above 100,000, the country's health minister warned on Tuesday

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic in Bulgaria has come to a "critical" phase as the number of active cases soared above 100,000, the country's health minister warned on Tuesday.

In a meeting with representatives of the health and pharmaceutical sectors, Stoycho Katsarov underlined the importance of unity in the fight against COVID-19 despite differences of opinion.

"We're here to express our common concern, we're all facing a huge threat, and joint action is needed," Katsarov said.

As a fourth wave of the pandemic escalates in Bulgaria, the next two weeks are expected to be critical, he continued.

"This is not merely a crisis of health, it is a national disaster," he added. "Without unity, our health system cannot cope with it alone." Katsarov advised people to follow "a few simple rules," including wearing masks, minimizing social contacts, not leaving home unless necessary, and maintaining social distance.

"And most importantly, get vaccinated," he said, noting that all other measures would be temporary and would only prolong lockdowns.

"In order for the healthcare system to survive, you have to get vaccinated," Katsarov added.

As many as 6,007 new cases were recorded in the country over the last 24 hours, and 310 people succumbed to the virus. A total of 8,030 patients are currently under treatment at hospitals, with 669 of them in intensive care.

The Health Ministry reported that 94% of those who lost their lives were not vaccinated.

The number of active cases in the country rose above 100,000, and the total number of fatalities reached 24,309.

Under government-mandated measures, schools are being held online, and vaccination certificates are required to attend entertainment, sports, and culture events as well as enter restaurants.

With nearly 80% of its population unvaccinated � the lowest rate in the European UnionBulgaria's government is stepping up its vaccination campaign while continuing to struggle with anti-vaccine protests.

