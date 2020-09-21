Bulgarian hourly labor costs rise average 9.9 pct in Q2

Average hourly labor costs in Bulgaria rose by 9.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) showed Monday

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Average hourly labor costs in Bulgaria rose by 9.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) showed Monday.

Costs grew by 10.7 percent in industry, by 9.

1 percent in services and by 6.0 percent in construction, the NSI said.

Wages and salaries per hour grew by 9.7 percent from a year earlier, while non-wage costs rose by 10.9 percent, the NSI said.

According to the current available annual data, the labor cost per hour in Bulgaria in 2018 was 9.89 Bulgarian Lev (5.98 U.S. Dollars).