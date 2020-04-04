Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until May 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Bulgarian parliament has voted in favor of extending the coronavirus-related state of emergency in the country to May 13, national media reports on Friday.

According to the Sofia Globe news portal, the motion passed by a 122-47 vote, with seven abstentions.

Members of the Bulgarian Socialist Party opposed the motion, and instead tabled their own proposals, which were rejected, to extend the emergency measures only until April 30.

The portal reported that members of parliament voted in two separate groups, in order to limit large gatherings of people in a confined area.

On March 13, the Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously to introduce emergency measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health, as of Friday, has confirmed a total of 485 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. The death toll from the disease currently stands at 14.