UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bulgarian Parliament Votes To Extend COVID-19 State Of Emergency Until May 13 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until May 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Bulgarian parliament has voted in favor of extending the coronavirus-related state of emergency in the country to May 13, national media reports on Friday.

According to the Sofia Globe news portal, the motion passed by a 122-47 vote, with seven abstentions.

Members of the Bulgarian Socialist Party opposed the motion, and instead tabled their own proposals, which were rejected, to extend the emergency measures only until April 30.

The portal reported that members of parliament voted in two separate groups, in order to limit large gatherings of people in a confined area.

On March 13, the Bulgarian parliament voted unanimously to introduce emergency measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health, as of Friday, has confirmed a total of 485 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. The death toll from the disease currently stands at 14.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Sofia March April May Media From

Recent Stories

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

24 minutes ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

38 minutes ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

38 minutes ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

1 hour ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

2 hours ago

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.