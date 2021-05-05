UrduPoint.com
Bulgarian President Says Will Dissolve Parliament, Elections Planned For July 11 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Wednesday that he would dissolve the parliament and set July 11 as the date for the next legislative elections, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

"Next week, by my decree, I will dissolve the National Assembly and appoint a provisional government. In this situation, elections are expected to take place on July 11," the president said, as cited by the broadcaster.

