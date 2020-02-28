Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook on Friday that he had held an emergency meeting of the government due to a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a number of European countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook on Friday that he had held an emergency meeting of the government due to a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a number of European countries.

The meeting was held jointly with the National Anti-Coronavirus Operational Headquarters with the goal of developing a plan of coordinated actions in Bulgaria amid the spread of the epidemic in the world.

"There are cases [of the coronavirus disease] in a number of countries, there is nothing shameful if [coronavirus cases] are detected in Bulgaria, given the huge stream of people," he said at the beginning of the meeting, adding that it does not make sense for the authorities to conceal information on such cases in the country if they are registered.

During the meeting, Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, the head of the National Anti-Coronavirus Operational Headquarters, stated that no cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the country so far.

A number of European countries have confirmed coronavirus cases over recent weeks, with Italy registering some 650 infected people and 17 deaths. On a global scale, to date, over 83,300 people have contracted the disease, resulting in more than 2,850 deaths. However, the most recent figures indicate that over a third of the people who were infected have since recovered.