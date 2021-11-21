Bulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism' - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on Bulgaria-Turkey border has been blocked on Sunday morning by people protesting the so-called election tourism, which entails short-term travel of Turkish-based Bulgarian voters across the border to cast ballots in the presidential election, the Bulgarian news Agency (BTA) reported.

About 50 people blocked traffic on the highway through the checkpoint, holding placards that read "No to Turkish intervention in Bulgaria," according to the report.

The rally was initiated and coordinated through social media. Organizers were cited as saying that their goal was to prevent the Turkish government from manipulating the results of the election of the Bulgarian head of state.

Polling stations for the runoff presidential vote opened across Bulgaria at 7 a.m. (05:00). The Bulgarian interior ministry said that the voting proceeds unhindered and no serious incidents had taken place the night before.