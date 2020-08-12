UrduPoint.com
Bulgaria's Trade With Non-EU Countries Down In H1

Wed 12th August 2020

Bulgaria's exports and imports from non-European Union countries from January to June decreased by 10.5 percent and 11 percent year-on-year respectively, official statistics revealed on Wednesday

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's exports and imports from non-European Union countries from January to June decreased by 10.5 percent and 11 percent year-on-year respectively, official statistics revealed on Wednesday.

In the first half of this year, the country's exports to non-EU countries amounted to 8.9 billion BGN (5.3 billion U.S.

Dollars), according to preliminary national statistics.

Bulgaria's main trading partners were Turkey, China, Britain, the United States, Serbia, Russia and North Macedonia, which accounted for 54 percent of the exports to non-EU countries, it said.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian imports from non-EU countries amounted to 10.9 billion BGN, with the largest amounts reported for the goods imported from Russia, Turkey, China and Serbia, the country's national statistics agency said.

